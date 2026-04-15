Luis Diaz scored the 3:3 that secured Bayern Munich's progression Keystone

Bayern Munich qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League with late goals against Real Madrid. Arsenal are also in the last four.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 89th minute, Luis Diaz caused great euphoria in Munich. The Colombian scored to make it 3:3 in the spectacular second leg against record winners Real Madrid, which was enough for the German champions to progress after their 2:1 win in Madrid. Michael Olise even secured victory for Munich in stoppage time. At the break, the score was 3:2 in favor of Real Madrid.

One of the decisive factors was a sending-off for Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman, who came on as a substitute in the second half, was shown a second yellow card in the 86th minute for time-wasting. Too harsh a decision from referee Vincic, who had probably forgotten that he had already shown Camavinga a yellow card eight minutes earlier.

Neuer's blunder set the game in motion

There was no sign of the German aplomb that some pundits had expected in view of the 2:1 advantage from the first leg before the final minutes. This was not least down to Manuel Neuer. The 40-year-old goalkeeper, who was outstanding in the first leg, made a momentous mistake after just a few seconds, which led to Real Madrid's Arda Güler scoring an early 1-0.

What followed the first moment of shock in Munich's Allianz Arena was a spectacular back-and-forth with a further four goals before the break. Aleksandar Pavlovic quickly equalized after a corner kick to make it 1:1 (6th), Güler put the Spaniards back in front shortly before the end of the first half hour with a direct free kick that a Neuer in top form would have held. Harry Kane made it 2-2 (38') before Kylian Mbappé gave the visitors the lead again four minutes later. It was Kane's 50th goal of the season and Mbappé's 40th.

Until Camavinga was sent off, the game was evenly poised, at least in terms of the distribution of goalscoring opportunities. Bayern Munich had a more cultivated approach, but Real Madrid were at least as dangerous with their counter-attacks. However, only Bayern Munich will continue in the Champions League. The Germans will face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Arsenal advance without scoring

Arsenal qualify for the semi-finals without shining. The goalless draw at home against Sporting Lisbon is enough after the 1:0 win a week ago. Shortly before the break, the Portuguese side had the best chance to draw 1-1 on aggregate when Geny Catamo hit the post. Arsenal will face Atlético Madrid in the semi-final.

Telegrams:

Bayern Munich - Real Madrid 4:3 (2:3)

SR Vincic (SLO). - Goals: 1. Güler 0:1. 6. Pavlovic 1:1. 29. Güler 1:2. 38. Kane 2:2. 42. Mbappé 2:3. 89. L. Díaz 3:3. 94. Olise 4:3.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Stanisic (46. Davies), Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry (61. Musiala), L. Díaz; Kane.

Real Madrid: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold (90. Pitarch), Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; B. Díaz (62. Camavinga), Bellingham, Valverde, Güler (90. Mastantuono); Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.

Comments: 86th yellow card to Camavinga. 95th red card to Güler (unsportsmanlike conduct). Cautions: 29 for Stanisic, 40 for Éder Militão, 70 for Rüdiger, 78 for Camavinga.

Arsenal - Sporting Lisbon 0:0

SR Letexier (FRA).

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke (63. Dowman), Eze (79. Gabriel Jesus), Gabriel Martinelli (79. Trossard); Gyökeres (56. Havertz).

Sporting Lisbon: Rui Silva; Eduardo Quaresma (85. Vagiannidis), Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Araújo; Hjulmand, Morita (77. João Simões); Geny Catamo (71. Geovany Quenda), Trincão (85. Rafael Nel), Pote (71. Daniel Bragança); Suárez.

Comments: Cautions: 79. Araújo.