Seven more players unveiled - Gallery Lia Wälti to captain the Swiss team Image: Keystone Sydney Schertenleib may only be 18 years old, but she is already one of the Swiss team's brightest hopes Image: Keystone The signatures of 18-year-old Iman Beney are in demand Image: Keystone Svenja Fölmli makes the cut despite two cruciate ligament ruptures since October 2022 Image: Keystone Seven more players unveiled - Gallery Lia Wälti to captain the Swiss team Image: Keystone Sydney Schertenleib may only be 18 years old, but she is already one of the Swiss team's brightest hopes Image: Keystone The signatures of 18-year-old Iman Beney are in demand Image: Keystone Svenja Fölmli makes the cut despite two cruciate ligament ruptures since October 2022 Image: Keystone

The scavenger hunt with which the Football Association announces the squad for the home European Championship continues. On Saturday, seven more players from Pia Sundhage's squad will be announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The first to be discovered was Svenja Fölmli in Schaffhausen. The 22-year-old forward from Freiburg has suffered two cruciate ligament ruptures since October 2022 and only returned to the national team in April.

Other players were found shortly afterwards, starting with Coumba Sow. The midfielder, who has been playing for Basel since last season, was hidden in a store in her adopted country in the shape of a Basel Läckerli. Curious: Lara Marti was the first on the scene. The international will miss the European Championships due to a torn cruciate ligament.

Unsurprisingly, captain Lia Wälti and defender Luana Bühler are also taking part in the European Championships - even if there are question marks over their health. The Arsenal midfielder was discovered in a shop window in Zurich, the Tottenham defender in Lucerne.

In French-speaking Switzerland, the tip-off about Iman Beney did not remain undiscovered for long. A shirt of the 18-year-old was placed on the football pitch in Savièse near Sion, where the current YB player started playing football. The shirt of Sydney Schertenleib, a striker of the same age who plays for the top team FC Barcelona, was found in Zurich.

Géraldine Reuteler can also look forward to the home European Championships. The 26-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder's shirt was drawn from a package by cycling expert Michelle Andres on the "Veloclub" program. This means that after the second day of the scavenger hunt, twelve Swiss players have been confirmed as European Championship participants.

All 23 players in the Swiss European Championship squad will be announced at other locations from Geneva to Graubünden by Monday afternoon.