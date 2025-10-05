  1. Residential Customers
Spain Sevilla celebrate with Vargas and Sow against the champions

SDA

5.10.2025 - 20:56

Ruben Vargas provides the assist for Sevilla's second goal
Keystone
Keystone

Barcelona are no longer top of the Spanish championship after their 4-1 defeat at Sevilla. It was the Catalans' second defeat in a row in all competitions.

Keystone-SDA

05.10.2025, 20:56

05.10.2025, 21:18

FC Barcelona have lost the lead in the Spanish Primera Division to long-term rivals Real Madrid with their first defeat. The Catalans deservedly lost 4-1 at Sevilla FC on matchday 8. Real had won 3-1 against Villarreal on Saturday and are now two points ahead of the champions.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty with around a quarter of an hour to go to tie the game at 2-2 for the defending champions. The opening goal for Sevilla had been scored from the spot by Alexis Sanchez (13th minute) of all people. The 36-year-old Chilean was under contract with Barcelona from 2011 to 2014. Isaac (37') increased the lead to 2:0 after an assist from Ruben Vargas. Marcus Rashford (45') scored the equalizer for Barça shortly before the half-time whistle. José Angel Carmona (90') made it 3-1 for Sevilla, who had a second Swiss player in the starting line-up alongside Vargas in the shape of Djibril Sow. In hectic stoppage time, a red card for Sevilla professional Peque Fernández (93') was changed to a yellow card after video evidence. Akor Adams (96) then scored the final goal.

It was Barça's second competitive defeat in a row four days after losing 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Lamine Yamal, who will also miss the Spanish national team in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to groin problems, was sorely missed.

