The SFA is parting ways with Pia Sundhage

It is now clear: the SFA will not continue with Pia Sundhage as coach of the Swiss women's national team. This was announced by the association on Monday evening.

The decision not to extend the contract with the 65-year-old Swede, which expires at the end of the year, comes as no surprise. Sundhage herself had recently emphasized after the successful home European Championship that she would like to continue under certain conditions, but the association waited to clarify the coaching issue.

After the recent test matches against Canada (1:0) and Scotland (4:3), Marion Daube, the director responsible for women's football at the association, held out the prospect of a decision on Sundhage's future soon. This has now been made after a thorough analysis.

"Pia Sundhage took over the 2024 team in a difficult phase and led it through an unforgettable European Championship in her own country," said SFA President Peter Knäbel in a press release.

Sundhage replaced Inka Grings as national team coach in January 2024 and was hired in particular for the European Championship campaign. During her tenure, there were repeated criticisms.

For example, the team performed extremely poorly before the successful home European Championship with the historic first quarter-final appearance in the Nations League and was relegated. There was also repeated criticism of the highly decorated Swede's management style. Sundhage, who became European champion as a player in 1984 and won two Olympic gold medals with the USA as a coach, set high standards for the players before the European Championship. That didn't suit everyone.

It remains to be seen who will lead the Swiss team to the 2027 World Cup, with the qualifying phase for the finals in Brazil starting next February and ending with the play-offs in December of next year. The draw for the European groups will take place next Tuesday, November 4, in Nyon.