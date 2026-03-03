The Swiss Football Association is holding back on criticizing the World Cup host USA Keystone

With 100 days to go before the start of the World Cup, political issues are once again a major focus. The Swiss Football Association (SFA) is cautious about the latest developments.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The involvement of the USA in the war in the Middle East will not change anything for the SFA for the time being. "We will monitor this new development and are in regular contact with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs," Adrian Arnold, head of communications at the SFA, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Planning for participation in the tournament starting in June will continue as planned.

In doing so, the Swiss association is echoing FIFA's official statements that events will continue to be monitored. "It would be too early to comment on the news in detail at this stage," said general secretary Mattias Grafström on Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting in Wales.

Sports federation not a player in world politics

Even before the latest escalation, US policy under President Donald Trump had repeatedly caused discussion. The SFA therefore felt compelled to issue a statement back in January. In it, the association stated: "The SFA rejects any form of inhumane, discriminatory or belligerent acts - regardless of where in the world they occur and from whom they originate."

At the same time, the association emphasizes that it is not a player in global politics and is not in a position to legally or politically judge whether a state or government has violated international law. "The SFA is taking part in this World Cup to play football. Political assessments are not the role of a sports association." They would be guided by Switzerland's stance as a state.

Separation of sport and politics hardly possible any more

However, this should not be equated with tacit acceptance of Trump's policies or the general situation in the host country. "Our players are not political functionaries, but athletes who represent our country on the pitch. We believe it is inappropriate to make sweeping moral judgments about attitudes based on sporting participation."

However, the association also acknowledges that a strict separation of sport and politics is hardly possible - especially if FIFA uses the group draw in December to present the President of the USA with a newly created peace prize. Regardless of how surreal this may seem in light of current developments, the SFA states: "For us, the emphasis on a day that should be about football was not appropriate for sport."