  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Shaqiri excels in Basel's resounding victory

SDA

26.10.2024 - 20:07

Xherdan Shaqiri plays an outstanding game in Winterthur
Xherdan Shaqiri plays an outstanding game in Winterthur
Keystone

FC Basel record a resounding victory in the 11th round of the Super League. Xherdan Shaqiri shone in the 6:1 win in Winterthur with a goal and three assists.

26.10.2024, 20:07

26.10.2024, 20:12

It was FCB's third win in a row, while Winterthur remain bottom of the table after their fourth defeat in the last five games.

Lausanne-Sport, meanwhile, celebrated their second win in a row. The Vaud side beat Grasshoppers 3-0 and deepened the crisis at the record champions, who are just one point ahead of bottom-placed Winterthur after their third defeat in a row.

Results and standings

Results. Saturday: Lausanne-Sport - Grasshoppers 3:0 (1:0). Winterthur - Basel 1:6 (0:3). Lucerne - Yverdon 20.30. - Sunday: Sion - St. Gallen 14.15. Lugano - Young Boys 16.30. Zurich - Servette 16.30.

Ranking: 1. Zurich 10/21 (18:11). 2. Servette 10/20 (17:16). 3. Basel 11/19 (24:11). 4. Lucerne 10/18 (18:13). 5. Lugano 10/18 (15:12). 6. St. Gallen 10/14 (18:13). 7. Lausanne-Sport 11/14 (18:19). 8. Sion 10/12 (11:11). 9. Yverdon 10/12 (11:14). 10. Young Boys 10/9 (13:18). 11. Grasshoppers 11/8 (11:19). 12. Winterthur 11/7 (7:24).

SDA

More from the department

Lausanne - GC 3:0. Lausanne shoots GC deeper into the crisis

Lausanne - GC 3:0Lausanne shoots GC deeper into the crisis

Winterthur - Basel 1:6. Basel wins after Shaqiri's gala

Winterthur - Basel 1:6Basel wins after Shaqiri's gala

National League. Two resounding victories and a sign of life from the bottom team

National LeagueTwo resounding victories and a sign of life from the bottom team