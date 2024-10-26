Xherdan Shaqiri plays an outstanding game in Winterthur Keystone

FC Basel record a resounding victory in the 11th round of the Super League. Xherdan Shaqiri shone in the 6:1 win in Winterthur with a goal and three assists.

It was FCB's third win in a row, while Winterthur remain bottom of the table after their fourth defeat in the last five games.

Lausanne-Sport, meanwhile, celebrated their second win in a row. The Vaud side beat Grasshoppers 3-0 and deepened the crisis at the record champions, who are just one point ahead of bottom-placed Winterthur after their third defeat in a row.

Results and standings

Results. Saturday: Lausanne-Sport - Grasshoppers 3:0 (1:0). Winterthur - Basel 1:6 (0:3). Lucerne - Yverdon 20.30. - Sunday: Sion - St. Gallen 14.15. Lugano - Young Boys 16.30. Zurich - Servette 16.30.

Ranking: 1. Zurich 10/21 (18:11). 2. Servette 10/20 (17:16). 3. Basel 11/19 (24:11). 4. Lucerne 10/18 (18:13). 5. Lugano 10/18 (15:12). 6. St. Gallen 10/14 (18:13). 7. Lausanne-Sport 11/14 (18:19). 8. Sion 10/12 (11:11). 9. Yverdon 10/12 (11:14). 10. Young Boys 10/9 (13:18). 11. Grasshoppers 11/8 (11:19). 12. Winterthur 11/7 (7:24).

