Xherdan Shaqiri ensures Basel's elation at the Letzigrund Keystone

Thun's high-flying run in the Bern derby continues unabated. The Super League leaders dispatch Young Boys 4:1. Basel win a crazy classic at FC Zurich 4:3 thanks to Xherdan Shaqiri.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kastriot Imeri, Mattias Käit and Elmin Rastoder scored twice for Thun in the second half. Alan Virginius was only able to temporarily reduce the deficit to 1:3 for Young Boys, who were once again inferior in defense and have conceded 14 to 16 goals in their last four league games.

Thun thus still lead the table after the 21st round with a comfortable cushion. Because St. Gallen lost 2:4 at home to Servette after leading 2:0 at the break, Lugano are now seven points behind in second place. Young Boys, in sixth place, are now 17 points behind the leaders.

In the classic match between FC Zurich and Basel, the game was a nail-biter for almost the entire match. In the end, Xherdan Shaqiri helped FCB to a crazy and celebrated 4:3 victory in stoppage time. Even before the late winner, Shaqiri was the big figure of the game with two goals and an assist.

In Saturday's games, Lugano continued their strong performances of recent weeks with a 4-1 win over Winterthur. Grasshoppers picked up a point at Lausanne-Sport (1-1), while Sion and Luzern also drew 1-1.

Results and standings:

Results. Sunday: Thun - Young Boys 4:1 (0:0). St. Gallen - Servette 2:4 (2:0). Zurich - Basel 3:4 (2:2). - Saturday: Lausanne-Sport - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:0). Lugano - Winterthur 4:1 (3:0). Sion - Luzern 1:1 (1:1).

Ranking: 1. Thun 21/46 (46:25). 2. Lugano 21/39 (37:26). 3. St. Gallen 20/37 (40:26). 4. Basel 21/36 (33:24). 5. Sion 21/32 (31:25). 6. Young Boys 21/29 (40:45). 7. Lausanne-Sport 21/28 (32:29). 8. Zurich 21/25 (32:40). 9. Servette 21/24 (35:40). 10. Lucerne 21/22 (38:41). 11. Grasshoppers 21/18 (28:39). 12. Winterthur 20/10 (24:56).