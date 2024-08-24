The perfect debut for GC striker Lee Young-Jun Keystone

Grasshoppers record their first championship win. Two unexpected goalscorers give the Zurich club a 3:1 home win against FC Sion.

SDA

The Grasshoppers waited almost a month for a work permit for Lee Young-Jun, the 21-year-old South Korean striker. A few days before the fifth Super League match of the season, Lee finally received the go-ahead and needed just 42 seconds to score for the first time in his first match for GC.

The next GC goalscorer on Saturday evening, Latvian defender Kristers Tobers, ended a drought of almost five years without scoring. Just over an hour and three minutes after Sion had equalized, the 23-year-old scored with a drop-kick from 15 metres to make it 2:1, with Tsiy Ndenge securing victory in the 90th minute.

Even if the three Zurich goals were somewhat coincidental, the victory was well deserved. GC did a lot and also had good chances in addition to the actions that led to the goals. Sion offered little apart from the beautiful combination that preceded Kevin Bua's 1:1. Thanks to the win, GC relinquished last place in the table to YB.

Telegram and table:

Grasshoppers - Sion 3:1 (1:0)

SR Grundbacher. - Goals: 1. Lee Young-Jun 1:0. 59. Bua (Sorgic) 1:1. 62. Tobers (Morandi) 2:1. 90. Ndenge 3:1.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Tobers, Seko, Schmitz; Ndenge, Abrashi (93. Paskotsi); Mabil (79. Meyer), Morandi (79. Schürpf), Maurin (68. Abubakar); Lee Young-Jun (79. Muci).

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Schmied (84. Sow), Diouf, Hefti (70. Marquinhos Cipriano); Kabacalman, Baltazar Costa; Berdayes (46. Bua), Chouaref, Bouchlarhem (70. Souza); Sorgic (70. Djokic).

Remarks: Cautions: 67 Maurin, 69 Bua.

The other games of the weekend. Saturday: Luzern - Winterthur 3:0 (1:0). - Sunday: Basel - Yverdon 16.30.

1. Zurich 4/10 (10:4). 2. Lucerne 5/10 (10:6). 3. St. Gallen 4/9 (9:4). 4. Lugano 4/9 (9:6). 5. Sion 5/9 (9:5). 6. Servette 5/9 (9:13). 7. Basel 4/6 (12:5). 8. Grasshoppers 5/4 (6:9). 9. Winterthur 5/4 (3:9). 10. Lausanne-Sport 4/3 (6:12). 11. Yverdon 4/2 (4:7). 12th Young Boys 5/2 (6:13).

