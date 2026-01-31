  1. Residential Customers
USA Silvan Hefti in Major League Soccer

SDA

31.1.2026 - 08:54

Silvan Hefti (here during his time with Young Boys) is now playing in Major League Soccer for Washington DC United
Silvan Hefti (here during his time with Young Boys) is now playing in Major League Soccer for Washington DC United
Keystone

The 28-year-old defender Silvan Hefti moved from Hamburger SV to Washington DC United in Major League Soccer this week. Hefti signed in Washington until 2027 with an option for a further season. The coach at DC United has been René Weiler from Winterthur since last summer.

Keystone-SDA

31.01.2026, 08:54

31.01.2026, 09:34

Hefti played for HSC in the Bundesliga for a year and a half, but did not play in the current season and was no longer called up. For Hefti, who came from Italy (Genoa) for 1.5 million euros a year and a half ago, Hamburg received 150,000 euros as a transfer fee.

