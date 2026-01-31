Silvan Hefti (here during his time with Young Boys) is now playing in Major League Soccer for Washington DC United Keystone

The 28-year-old defender Silvan Hefti moved from Hamburger SV to Washington DC United in Major League Soccer this week. Hefti signed in Washington until 2027 with an option for a further season. The coach at DC United has been René Weiler from Winterthur since last summer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hefti played for HSC in the Bundesliga for a year and a half, but did not play in the current season and was no longer called up. For Hefti, who came from Italy (Genoa) for 1.5 million euros a year and a half ago, Hamburg received 150,000 euros as a transfer fee.