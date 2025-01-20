  1. Residential Customers
Australian Open Sinner progresses after losing second set

SDA

20.1.2025 - 07:42

Jannik Sinner reaches the quarter-finals after a four-set win against Holger Rune from Denmark
Jannik Sinner reaches the quarter-finals after a four-set win against Holger Rune from Denmark
Keystone

World number one Jannik Sinner advances to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open after losing a set.

Keystone-SDA

20.01.2025, 07:42

20.01.2025, 08:04

Last year's winner Jannik Sinner lost a set for the second time in this tournament in the round of 16 against Holger Rune from Denmark. Despite this, the South Tyrolean won 6:3, 3:6, 6:3, 6:2 against the number 13-ranked Dane Holger Rune. The match had to be interrupted in the meantime due to a defect at the net.

Sinner had already won in four sets in the 2nd round against the Australian wildcard recipient Tristan Schoolkate. The Italian's quarter-final opponent will be the Australian Alex de Minaur, the tournament's No. 8, or the American Alex Michelsen.

