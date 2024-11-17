Jannik Sinner once again leaves nothing to be desired against Taylor Fritz Keystone

Jannik Sinner crowns his year with a home win at the ATP Finals in Turin. The 23-year-old world number one beat the American Taylor Fritz 6:4, 6:4 in the final in 1:24 hours.

SDA

It is the eighth tournament win of the season for Sinner, who won his first Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and the US Open in 2024 and did not lose a set in all five matches in Turin. He ends the year at the top of the world rankings with a lead of more than 3000 points over Alexander Zverev.

The American outsider Taylor Fritz, the new number 4 in the world from Monday, had no chance in his first final at the season's final tournament for the top eight tennis players. As in the clash in the group matches, which ended with exactly the same result, a break in each set in the rematch of the US Open final ensured that Sinner once again held his own without losing a set. This was Sinner's 27th win from his last 28 matches and his 70th win of the season.

Sinner thus ended the season just as his outstanding sporting year had led one to expect. Away from the tennis courts, however, the South Tyrolean is facing legal trouble. Following a positive doping test, he is facing a ban. The case is currently before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Sinner tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol in March. Sinner was not initially suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Authority (ITIA) because the world number 1 could not be accused of willful misconduct. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) subsequently took the case further.

SDA