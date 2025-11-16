Jannik Sinner defends his title at the ATP Finals Keystone

Jannik Sinner wins the ATP Finals in Turin as he did last year. The Italian beat his great rival Carlos Alcaraz in two sets in a thrilling final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After some high-class rallies, Sinner won 7:6 (7:4), 7:5 and put down a big marker in his ongoing rivalry with the Spanish world number one. It was only the second win for the South Tyrolean in the last nine official duels with Alcaraz.

In the competition for first place in the world rankings until the end of the year, however, the local hero had lost out to his rival during the home tournament in Turin. He ends the year around 500 points behind the Spaniard Alcaraz, who reached the final of the year-end tournament for the first time.

Sinner follows in Federer's footsteps

The 24-year-old Sinner is the youngest player since Roger Federer in 2004 to successfully defend his title at the prestigious tournament for the best players of the year. Sinner also extended his impressive winning streak on indoor hard courts to 31 matches.

On the court, the two exceptional players showed why almost all experts currently consider them to be in a different league to the rest of the tennis world. In the tiebreak of the first set, Sinner was particularly brilliant with two sensational lobs.

Right at the start of the second set, Alcaraz, who had tape wrapped around his right thigh, caused Sinner to lose his serve for the first time in the entire tournament. He equalized with a bit of luck - an illegal double touch on the shot should have been disallowed - and skill at the break to make it 3:3. Alcaraz then conceded his last service game and Sinner was the winner after 2:15 hours.

Alcaraz and Sinner had already faced each other in the final of three of the four Grand Slam tournaments that year. They each won two major tournaments in 2025 and lead the world rankings by a huge margin ahead of the German Alexander Zverev in third place.