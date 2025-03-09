Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti has not yet found the solution to his team's problems Keystone

FC Lugano's slump in form continues. The Ticino side also conceded a defeat at FC Sion, the worst Super League team since the start of the year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Lugano have now suffered five defeats in a row, spread over three different competitions. Mattia Croci-Torti's team has squandered many of its title chances in the space of just a few weeks. The Bianconeri do not have much time to make amends, having at least scored their first goal in Sion after four games without a goal.

Anto Grgic's penalty in the 13th minute came ten minutes after Benjamin Kololli had made it 0-1. What followed was a spectacular exchange of blows, which FC Sion won after just over an hour. The goal that made it 2:1 was particularly unfortunate for Lugano. Amir Saipi deflected a penalty from Ali Kabacalman into the corner, which shortly afterwards became the template for Gora Diouf to score with a header. The fact that Yanis Cimignani got tangled up trying to clear the header at the first post was in keeping with FC Lugano's current situation.

Saipi remains positive in the crisis. "We fought until the end. We could have done better. We conceded two stupid goals. We lacked a bit of concentration. We have a knot at the moment that we can't untie," the keeper told "blue".

The Ticino side now have three home games to get back on track. The first on Thursday in Thun in the second leg of the Conference League round of 16 against Celje and then two in the Super League against Winterthur and Servette.

Telegram:

Sion - Lugano 2:1 (1:1)

8500 spectators. - Refereed by Mandach. - Goals: 3. Kololli 1:0. 13. Grgic (penalty) 1:1. 63. Diouf (Kololli) 2:1.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Diouf, Barba; Sow; Chipperfield (56. Bouchlarhem), Kabacalman (96. Kronig), Miranchuk (56. Chouaref), Kololli; Berdayes.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Mai, Valenzuela; Grgic (69. Mahmoud), Macek (80. Arigoni); Cimignani (65. Bottani), Steffen, Daniel Dos Santos (64. Bislimi); Przybylko (64. Koutsias).

Remarks: 63rd Saipi penalty saved by Kabacalman. Cautions: 10th Barba, 21st Valenzuela, 45th Cimignani, 46th Macek, 53rd Sow, 61st Saipi, 87th Mai, 90th Bouchlarhem, 97th Chouaref.