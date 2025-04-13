Sion's Numa Lavanchy holds his own against Servette's Dereck Kutesa Keystone

Servette remain winless for the third time in a row. The Geneva side also had to settle for a 1-1 draw against FC Sion, who were in poor form.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Valais side were even closer to victory at home in the Tourbillon. The opening goal in the 65th minute by Numa Lavanchy was deserved and even after Servette's Alioune Ndoye equalized, Sion had the better chances to score. However, the home team stopped themselves in the 82nd minute when Noé Sow was sent off with a second yellow card.

The draw is particularly bitter for Servette, who are slowly losing sight of FC Basel at the top of the table. The Geneva side, who have picked up just four points in the last five rounds, are now six points behind the leaders. FC Luzern have closed to within one point of Servette from behind - the two teams will meet in a direct duel on Easter Monday.

Sion's haul of three points from the last five rounds is also poor. The Valais side are now just three points ahead of GC and Yverdon, with the barrage spot drawing ever closer. The duel with St. Gallen is still on the agenda before the relegation round.

Telegram

Sion - Servette 1:1 (0:0)

14'100 spectators. - SR Grundbacher. - Goals: 65 Lavanchy (Hajrizi) 1:0. 69 Ndoye (Kutesa) 1:1.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Sow, Barba; Baltazar Costa, Kabacalman; Chipperfield (13. Berdayes; 75. Marquinhos Cipriano), Miranchuk (75. Sorgic), Kololli (86. Bouchlarhem); Chouaref (86. Kasami).

Servette: Mall; Scandurra, Adams, Severin, Baron; Douline (75. Keyan Varela), Cognat; Stevanovic, Antunes (75. Ondoua), Kutesa (84. Guillemenot); Beniangba (61. Ndoye).

Remarks: 82nd yellow-red card against Sow. Cautions: Sow (60), Kabacalman (85), Adams (94).