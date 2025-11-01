Thun rejoice, Sion are annoyed Keystone

FC Sion failed to take revenge against FC Thun and also lost their second match in a week. The Valais side lost 2-1 in the Bernese Oberland after taking the lead.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a painful defeat for the visitors, who had initially played much better than the surprising Super League leaders. After Numa Lavanchy had already missed a good chance, Baltazar Costa gave his side a deserved lead after a quarter of an hour. Ali Kabacalman could have extended the lead in the 30th minute when the referee awarded a penalty after a challenge. However, the Sion player lobbed the ball over the goal and negligently missed the chance to make it 2:0.

The penalty followed before the break. Christopher Ibayi scored with a direct shot after beautiful preparatory work by Michael Heule. With his seventh goal of the season, the Congolese ensured that the momentum changed sides. Thun appeared more focused in the second half and scored through Elmin Rastoder to make it 2:1, to which the visitors had no answer.

As a result, Sion also lost the "return match" in Thun a week after the 0:1 in front of their home crowd. Meanwhile, the Oberlanders extended their lead at the top of the table. With their fifth win in a row, they now have 28 points to their name. They are seven points ahead of St. Gallen and Basel, who play on Sunday.

Telegram

Thun - Sion 2:1 (1:1)

9530 spectators. - SR Drmic. - Goals: 15 Baltazar Costa 0:1. 39 Ibayi (Heule) 1:1. 65 Rastoder (Ibayi) 2:1.

Thun: Steffen; Dähler, Bamert, Bürki, Heule (84. Montolio); Käit, Bertone; Reichmuth (69. Meichtry), Imeri (57. Roth); Ibayi (69. Labeau), Rastoder (85. Gutbub).

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman (76. Rrudhani), Baltazar Costa; Chouaref, Chipperfield (71. Bouchlarhem), Berdayes (71. Lukembila); Nivokazi (70. Boteli).

Remarks: 30. Kabacalman misses penalty. Cautions: 28th Dähler, 68th Roth, 79th Bouchlarhem, 86th Gutbub, 92nd Meichtry.