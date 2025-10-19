The Sion players are happy about the redeeming 1:0 Keystone

After three games without a win, Sion have once again secured a three-pointer. The Valais side won 1-0 at Grasshoppers and are on course for a top-six finish.

Keystone-SDA SDA

GC put up a brave fight in front of 6924 spectators after captain Saulo Decarli had already been sent off in the 12th minute following an emergency brake. However, Sion took the lead in the 61st minute when Donat Rrhudani converted a penalty. As with the red card against Decarli, this was given after the VAR intervened.

The visitors' 1:0 was more than deserved. Prior to that, they had missed the edge of the goal no less than three times - Josias Lukembila (9') on the crossbar and Rrhudani (19') and Rilind Nivokazi (51') both on the post. The latter failed to score shortly after the break alone in front of GC goalkeeper Justin Hammel. In general, the Zurich side repeatedly struggled with the long balls from the Valais side into the deep.

However, the Grasshoppers were in no way shocked by the goal they conceded. In the 66th minute, substitute Allan Arigoni came close to equalizing, but his good shot from the edge of the penalty area was blocked in front of goal. Zurich thus failed to win two games in a row for the first time in the current championship after the 3-0 win in the derby against FCZ. It was the 13th time in a row that they failed to win a home game against Sion. Nevertheless, the Grasshoppers can feel the new wind in their sails.

Telegram

Grasshoppers - Sion 0:1 (0:0)

6924 spectators. - SR Drmic. - Goal: 61st Rrudhani (penalty) 0:1.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Decarli, Paloschi (56. Arigoni); Marques (79. Hassane), Zvonarek, Mantini, Stroscio (79. Giandomenico); Clemente (71. Diarrassouba), Muci, Jensen.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman (78. Llukes), Sow; Chouaref (70. Baltazar Costa), Rrudhani (70. Berdayes), Lukembila (57. Boteli); Nivokazi (70. Chipperfield).

Remarks: 12th red card against Decarli (emergency brake). Cautions: 25th Muci, 51st Marques, 60th Arigoni, 69th Kabacalman, 75th Hajrizi, 79th Llukes.