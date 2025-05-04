Sion celebrate their next home win against FC Zurich Keystone

After six games without a win, FC Sion celebrate another success. The Valais team won the important home game against FC Zurich 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The goals were all scored in the first half: Dejan Sorgic put the home team ahead after just over a minute. Théo Berdayes increased the lead to 2:0 in the 34th minute. 22-year-old Jahnoah Markelo scored the equalizer for the visitors from Zurich, but it was not enough for coach Ricardo Moniz's team. Despite having significantly more of the play, Zurich, who have nothing at stake in the relegation group, were too timid in the Tourbillon.

The victory was all the more important for FC Sion, only their third of the year. Sion won against FCZ with the same result as in February. The three points give the Valais side some breathing space in the relegation battle. They are now six points ahead of the trio of Yverdon, whose home game against St. Gallen was called off due to the pitch being unplayable, GC and Winterthur.

Telegram and table

Sion - Zurich 2:1 (2:1)

10,000 spectators. - SR San. - Goals: 2. Sorgic (Berdayes) 1:0. 34. Berdayes (Miranchuk) 2:0. 38. Markelo (Emmanuel) 2:1.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Sow, Barba; Berdayes (81. Kronig), Kabacalman, Baltazar Costa, Miranchuk (58. Bouchlarhem); Sorgic (75. Marquinhos Cipriano), Chouaref (80. Djokic).

Zurich: Brecher; Denoon (74. Volken), Gómez, Gbamin, Ligue (35. Rodrigo Conceição); Reichmuth (46. Tsawa); Chouiar (73. Reverson), Zuber, Krasniqi; Emmanuel (61. Ballet), Markelo.

Cautions: 27 Reichmuth, 31 Hajrizi, 31 Ligue, 65 Denoon, 67 Berdayes, 80 Ballet.

Ranking: 1. St. Gallen 33/47 (46:43). 2. Zurich 34/47 (45:50). 3. Sion 34/39 (43:52). 4. Yverdon 33/33 (33:57). 5. Grasshoppers 34/33 (35:48). 6. Winterthur 34/33 (34:61).