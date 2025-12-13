Jonathan Asp Jensen (is comforted by GC goalie Justin Hammel Keystone

GC concede a third defeat in a row without scoring. Jonathan Arp Jensen is the unfortunate figure with a shot off the crossbar and a missed penalty in the 1-0 defeat in Sion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the second time this calendar year, the Grasshoppers have gone three games in a row without scoring. With 19 goals in 17 games, the Zurich side now have the worst offense in the league. Even in Sion, they were unable to hide this deficiency in finishing.

The most dangerous move came from Jonathan Arp Jensen, the youngster on loan from Bayern Munich, who hit the crossbar with a shot in the 2nd minute. Later, the Dane missed the 1:1 on a silver platter. His poorly taken penalty was saved by Anthony Racioppi.

As in last weekend's win against YB, goalkeeper Racioppi was an important factor for FC Sion. Benjamin Kololli was responsible for the only goal, converting a penalty shortly before the break. Sion's top scorer Rilind Nivokazi must have been pleased that the score remained 1-0. He missed the almost certain 2:0 in stoppage time of the first half.

Telegram:

Sion - Grasshoppers 1:0 (1:0)

8350 spectators. - SR Turkes. - Goal: 43rd Kololli (penalty) 1:0.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman, Baltazar Costa (66. Sow); Kololli (81. Bouchlarhem), Rrudhani (61. Chipperfield), Chouaref (81. Boteli); Nivokazi (61. Berdayes).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Diaby, Stroscio; Krasniqi (81. Creti), Zvonarek, Meyer, Ullmann (81. Giandomenico); Clemente (86. Diarrassouba), Plange (90. Muci), Jensen.

Remarks: 75. Racioppi saves Jensen's penalty. Cautions: 24 Meyer, 27 Hajrizi, 54 Abels, 74 Kololli.