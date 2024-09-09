Anton Miranchuk in action for Russia's national team Keystone

Sion have made another notable addition in the final hours of the open Swiss transfer window.

The Super League returnees have signed the 28-year-old Russian international Anton Miranchuk, who has been without a contract since June.

Miranchuk, who prefers to play in attacking midfield, had always played for Lokomotiv Moscow until this summer, with the exception of a temporary stint in Estonia eight years ago. He signed a two-year contract in Valais.

Sion had already strengthened its attack on Sunday with the signing of Moroccan striker Mohcine Bouriga. The contract with the 24-year-old, who comes from Maghreb Fès and is moving abroad for the first time, runs until 2027.

