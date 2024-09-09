Sion have made another notable addition in the final hours of the open Swiss transfer window.
The Super League returnees have signed the 28-year-old Russian international Anton Miranchuk, who has been without a contract since June.
Miranchuk, who prefers to play in attacking midfield, had always played for Lokomotiv Moscow until this summer, with the exception of a temporary stint in Estonia eight years ago. He signed a two-year contract in Valais.
Sion had already strengthened its attack on Sunday with the signing of Moroccan striker Mohcine Bouriga. The contract with the 24-year-old, who comes from Maghreb Fès and is moving abroad for the first time, runs until 2027.
SDA