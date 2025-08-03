Sion coach Didier Tholot is delighted with the clear victory against Lugano Keystone

After two rounds, a surprising trio are still without a point in the Super League. On Sunday, Thun and Sion also won their second games and drew level with St. Gallen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thun defeated Lausanne-Sport 2:1 at home, the Bernese Oberland side earning their success with a bold attacking display and solid defending. The Vaud side, who had won 5-0 in the European Cup during the week, found it hard to break through against the surprising newcomers.

Sion taught Lugano a lesson with a 4-0 win. Although the Valais side had less possession in the Tourbillon, they were far more efficient in front of goal than the visitors from Ticino. While Sion already have seven goals to their name this season, ambitious FC Lugano's false start is perfect after their second defeat.

FC Zurich avoided their second defeat of the season in Lucerne. Umeh Emmanuel equalized in the 78th minute after Adrian Grbic had put the home team ahead six minutes earlier. The points were shared in a game with few highlights.

St. Gallen had already celebrated a 4:1 victory against Servette on Saturday. Champions Basel also picked up their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over GC, while Winterthur and YB drew 1-1.

Table

Results. Saturday: Servette - St. Gallen 1:4 (1:3). Winterthur - Young Boys 1:1 (0:1). Basel - Grasshoppers 2:1 (1:0). - Sunday: Thun - Lausanne-Sport 2:1 (1:0). Lucerne - Zurich 1:1 (0:0). Sion - Lugano 4:0 (2:0).

Ranking: 1. Sion 2/6 (7:2). 2. St. Gallen 2/6 (6:2). 3. Thun 2/6 (4-2). 4. Young Boys 2/4 (4:2). 5. Lucerne 2/4 (4:3). 6. Lausanne-Sport 2/3 (4:4). 7. Basel 2/3 (3:3). 8. Winterthur 2/1 (3:4). 8. Zurich 2/1 (3:4). 10. Grasshoppers 2/0 (3:5). 11. Servette 2/0 (2:7). 12th Lugano 2/0 (1:6).