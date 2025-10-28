Matchwinner Rilind Nivokazi celebrates twice against St. Gallen Keystone

St. Gallen have to let FC Thun go to the top of the table. The team from eastern Switzerland lost 3-2 to FC Sion in the 11th round of the Super League after taking an early lead.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the 5:0 win against Grasshoppers on Saturday, FC St. Gallen were aiming for their third success in a row in Valais. Despite a perfect start, however, nothing came of it. Carlo Boukhalfa put the eastern Swiss side ahead in the 5th minute with a foul penalty. However, this was followed by Rilind Nivokazi's great performance.

Four minutes after the visitors took the lead, the 25-year-old Kosovar was awarded a penalty, which Ali Kabacalman converted with aplomb. Nivokazi then turned the game around completely before the break with a double strike (42nd/45th). These were goals number 4 and 5 of the season for the new arrival from Bellinzona.

Didier Tholot's team only had to tremble briefly after the late goal from joker Mihailo Stevanovic (89'). Then the first victory in front of a home crowd against the team from eastern Switzerland in almost four years was wrapped up.

Sion can now move up the table and are only three points behind St. Gallen in fourth place, who for their part have lost touch with leaders Thun (3-0 against Winterthur) and are now four points behind the leaders.

Telegram:

Sion - St.Gallen 3:2 (3:1)

8500 spectators. - SR Dudic. - Goals: 5. Boukhalfa (penalty) 0:1. 9. Kabacalman (penalty) 1:1. 42. Nivokazi 2:1. 45. Nivokazi (Hefti) 3:1. 89. Stevanovic 3:2.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Baltazar Costa, Kabacalman (85. Diack); Chouaref (72. Lukembila), Chipperfield (71. Bouchlarhem), Berdayes (71. Rrudhani); Nivokazi (79. Sow).

St.Gallen: Zigi; Gaal, Stanic, May; Witzig (86. Stevanovic), Görtler, Neziri, Boukhalfa (72. Vandermersch), Okoroji (72. Ouattara); Vogt (58. Vladi), Balde (58. Efekele).

Remarks: Cautions: 8th Stanic, 27th Boukhalfa, 38th Vogt, 52nd Görtler, 52nd Hajrizi, 80th Rrudhani.

Results and ranking:

Tuesday: Thun - Winterthur 3:0 (2:0). - Wednesday: Basel - Zurich 20.30. Lausanne-Sport - Servette 20.30. - Thursday: Grasshoppers - Young Boys 20.30. Lugano - Lucerne 20.30.

1. Thun 11/25 (23:13). 2. St. Gallen 11/21 (25:13). 3. Basel 10/18 (20:15). 4. Sion 11/18 (17:13). 5. Young Boys 10/17 (18:19). 6. Lucerne 10/14 (18:17). 7. Lugano 10/13 (14:17). 8. Zurich 10/13 (15:19). 9. Lausanne-Sport 10/12 (20:15). 10. Servette 10/11 (15:19). 11. Grasshoppers 10/9 (14:18). 12. Winterthur 11/3 (12:33).