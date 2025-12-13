  1. Residential Customers
Super League Sion win thanks to Racioppi, draw between FCZ and Winterthur

SDA

13.12.2025 - 20:01

Jonathan Asp Jensen fails to beat Anthony Racioppi from the penalty spot
Jonathan Asp Jensen fails to beat Anthony Racioppi from the penalty spot
Keystone

FC Sion confirmed their victory of a week ago against YB with a 1-0 win over Grasshoppers in the 17th round. Zurich and Winterthur drew 2-2.

Keystone-SDA

13.12.2025, 20:01

13.12.2025, 20:08

Like last weekend, Sion were able to rely on their goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi. He saved Jonathan Asp Jensen's penalty against GC in the 75th minute. Shortly before the break, Sion's Benjamin Kololli did better than the Dane and scored from the penalty spot.

The other two Zurich Super League clubs neutralized each other at the Letzigrund. After trailing 1-0 at the break, the in-form FCZ managed to turn things around with goals from Damienus Reverson and Philippe Keny before Winterthur secured a deserved point in the 90th minute. Roman Buess scored with a self-provoked penalty.

