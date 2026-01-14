  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Sion win their first game of the new year

SDA

14.1.2026 - 22:47

Sion celebrate their first win of the new year
Sion celebrate their first win of the new year
Keystone

Sion win their first Super League game of the new year 2-0 against FC Winterthur. Patrick Rahmen's team are still waiting for their first win in the league since the end of November.

Keystone-SDA

14.01.2026, 22:47

14.01.2026, 23:11

The catch-up match between Sion and Winterthur, which could not take place before the winter break due to too many sickness-related absences on the Winterthur side, began evenly. The first goal, which was later disallowed by the VAR, was actually scored by the visitors from the canton of Zurich.

The first valid goal was finally scored by Winsley Boteli in the 70th minute - Sion had already hit the aluminum three times beforehand. Just six minutes later, Ilyas Chouaref made it 2:0, the eventual final score.

Sion, who lost their last game before the winter break against St. Gallen, thus returned to winning ways. The team now occupies 5th place in the championship - just three points behind Lugano, who are currently in third place. Winterthur, on the other hand, remain at the bottom of the league.

More from the department

Super League. Lausanne-Sport win narrowly against Servette

Super LeagueLausanne-Sport win narrowly against Servette

Super League. Marwin Hitz to leave Basel at the end of the season

Super LeagueMarwin Hitz to leave Basel at the end of the season

Germany. Stuttgart prevails against Frankfurt

GermanyStuttgart prevails against Frankfurt