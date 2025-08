Dejan Djokic leaves FC Sion to play this season on loan in Hungary Keystone

FC Sion is loaning Dejan Djokic to Debreceni VSC. The striker has signed a one-year loan contract with the Hungarian club, as announced by the Valais club.

Last summer, the 24-year-old Swiss player moved from Vaduz to Sion as the Challenge League's second-highest scorer. After a good start with three goals in his first five competitive matches, his appearances became increasingly rare. Now he is trying his luck with Hungary's ninth-placed team from last season.