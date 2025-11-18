The Swiss national players present the World Cup shirt Keystone

The Swiss national team impresses with its consistency. By qualifying for the 2026 finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico, it will be represented at a World Cup for the sixth time in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This will be Switzerland's 13th appearance at a World Cup. For a long time, however, finals were the exception rather than the rule. When the Swiss qualified for the 1994 World Cup in the USA, they ended a 28-year drought. The following two tournaments were again held without Switzerland.

A new era only began with the "summer fairytale" in Germany in 2006 under coach Köbi Kuhn. Since then, the national team has reached every World Cup final round. Ottmar Hitzfeld coached the team in 2010 (South Africa) and 2014 (Brazil), Vladimir Petkovic in 2018 (Russia). Before 2022 in Qatar, Murat Yakin took over, who will also be on the touchline in 2026.

A look at the statistics shows just how remarkable this series is: only five other European teams have played in every World Cup final since 2006: Germany, England, France, Spain and Portugal. These top nations have even longer participation streaks.

If you include the European Championships, the Swiss record is even more impressive: the national team has only missed one European Championship since 2004 - the one in 2012. With the exception of the 2008 European Championship, for which Switzerland was seeded as co-host, it has successfully completed ten of the last eleven qualifiers.