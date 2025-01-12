  1. Residential Customers
Italy Sommer again does not concede a goal

SDA

12.1.2025 - 22:55

Yann Sommer's working day in Venice was not without incident despite the win
Keystone

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer remains unbeaten for the fourth game in a row in Serie A in Inter Milan's 1-0 win at Venezia.

Keystone-SDA

12.01.2025, 22:55

12.01.2025, 23:04

The 36-year-old did not concede a goal for the 16th time in his 26th competitive match of the season. Matteo Darmian scored the only goal of the game in Venice in the 16th minute.

After their sixth league win in a row, Inter remain four points behind leaders Napoli, who beat Hellas Verona 2-0 at home to record their fifth win in a row. However, the Nerazzurri have played two games less than Napoli.

Seventh-placed Bologna led 2-1 at home to AS Roma until the 98th minute, but still had to settle for a point as Ukrainian Artem Dowbyk equalized for the visitors. Earlier, Thijs Dallinga (61') and Lewis Ferguson (65') had turned a 0:1 (58') into a 2:1 within four minutes. Remo Freuler played through for the hosts, Dan Ndoye was substituted in the 68th minute. Michel Aebischer, the third Swiss player for Bologna, is still injured.

