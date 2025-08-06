  1. Residential Customers
USA Son makes MLS record transfer

SDA

6.8.2025 - 21:56

New at Los Angeles FC: Heung-min Son says goodbye to Tottenham after ten years
Keystone

After ten years at Tottenham, Heung-min Son is continuing his career in North America. The former Spurs captain is moving to Los Angeles FC on a two-year contract.

Keystone-SDA

06.08.2025, 21:56

06.08.2025, 21:59

This was announced by the Major League Soccer club.

According to media reports, the Americans are paying 26 million dollars for the services of the 33-year-old South Korean, making him the record transfer in the MLS. The highest transfer fee ever paid by a North American team for a new signing was 22 million dollars. Former St. Gallen striker Emmanuel Latte Lath moved to Atlanta United for this sum at the start of the year.

Son surprisingly announced his departure from Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

