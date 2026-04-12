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Sion - Lausanne-Sport 3:0 Sovereign victory for Sion

SDA

12.4.2026 - 18:33

First goal in the Super League: Franck Surdez puts the finishing touches on Sion's victory
First goal in the Super League: Franck Surdez puts the finishing touches on Sion's victory
Keystone

Sion win the clash in western Switzerland against Lausanne-Sport 3:0, securing victory thanks to a strong second half.

Keystone-SDA

12.04.2026, 18:33

12.04.2026, 19:05

Sion, who had already come close to scoring in the uneventful first half through Rilind Nivokazi, scored in the 57th minute, gratefully accepting a gift from the visitors. Brandon Soppy, who had come on as a substitute at the break, made a save from an attempted clearance, Nivokazi laid it off and Benjamin Kololli scored with aplomb.

Just three minutes later, Ali Kabacalman had the chance to decide the game from eleven meters. However, the Sion captain missed the harshly whistled penalty miserably with a shot across goal. Ilyas Chouaref did better 20 minutes before the end, beating Karlo Letica from the spot.

Four minutes after making it 2-0, new winter signing Frank Surdez made the difference. It was the Swiss U21 international's first goal in the Super League.

Telegram:

Sion - Lausanne-Sport 3:0 (0:0)

12,000 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 57. Kololli (Nivokazi) 1:0. 70. Chouaref (penalty) 2:0. 74. Surdez (Berdayes) 3:0.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman (80. Chipperfield), Baltazar Costa; Kololli (67. Berdayes), Lukembila (67. Surdez), Chouaref (84. N. Sow); Nivokazi (79. Boteli).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Bergvall (46. Soppy), Mouanga, K. Sow, Fofana (83. Poaty); Custodio, Roche (68. Diakite), Beloko (46. Butler-Oyedeji); Traore (46. Lekoueiry), Bair, Janneh.

Remarks: 60. Kabacalman misses penalty. Cautions: 9th Traore, 31st Janneh, 56th Lekoueiry, 59th K. Sow.

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