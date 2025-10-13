Swiss international Djibril Sow is in the starting line-up for the away game against Slovenia Keystone

After three games in which Switzerland have started with the same starting line-up, coach Murat Yakin has made one change. Djibril Sow will start in the away game against Slovenia.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 28-year-old Sow replaces Fabian Rieder, who has formed a back three with Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas in recent games behind Breel Embolo. On Friday, the Sevilla midfielder came on as a substitute - also for Rieder - in the 2-0 away win against Sweden and shortly afterwards scored the penalty that made it 1-0.

Otherwise, Yakin has put his faith in his usual personnel. Gregor Kobel is in goal, with Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez forming the back four in front of him. Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka are deployed as usual as a double-six.

Against Slovenia, who as expected will start with Benjamin Sesko in attack and captain Jan Oblak in goal, Switzerland can secure their World Cup ticket early. To do so, they need a win, while Kosovo cannot win in Sweden. The match in Ljubljana kicks off at 20:45.

Switzerland's line-up: Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Vargas, Sow, Ndoye; Embolo.

Slovenia's line-up: Oblak; Brekalo, Bijol, Drkusic, Janza; Karnicnik, Cerin, Elsnik, Horvat; Sesko, Sturm.