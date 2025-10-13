  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World Cup qualifying Sow in the starting line-up against Slovenia

SDA

13.10.2025 - 19:36

Swiss international Djibril Sow is in the starting line-up for the away game against Slovenia
Swiss international Djibril Sow is in the starting line-up for the away game against Slovenia
Keystone

After three games in which Switzerland have started with the same starting line-up, coach Murat Yakin has made one change. Djibril Sow will start in the away game against Slovenia.

Keystone-SDA

13.10.2025, 19:36

13.10.2025, 20:02

The 28-year-old Sow replaces Fabian Rieder, who has formed a back three with Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas in recent games behind Breel Embolo. On Friday, the Sevilla midfielder came on as a substitute - also for Rieder - in the 2-0 away win against Sweden and shortly afterwards scored the penalty that made it 1-0.

Otherwise, Yakin has put his faith in his usual personnel. Gregor Kobel is in goal, with Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez forming the back four in front of him. Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka are deployed as usual as a double-six.

Against Slovenia, who as expected will start with Benjamin Sesko in attack and captain Jan Oblak in goal, Switzerland can secure their World Cup ticket early. To do so, they need a win, while Kosovo cannot win in Sweden. The match in Ljubljana kicks off at 20:45.

Switzerland's line-up: Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Vargas, Sow, Ndoye; Embolo.

Slovenia's line-up: Oblak; Brekalo, Bijol, Drkusic, Janza; Karnicnik, Cerin, Elsnik, Horvat; Sesko, Sturm.

More from the department

National championship 1st level. Favorite wins in the Women's Cup

National championship 1st levelFavorite wins in the Women's Cup

"The boys know what's at stake"Yakin not worried about concentration ahead of Slovenia game

Sport. Alan Frei and his curling team close in on Olympic qualification

SportAlan Frei and his curling team close in on Olympic qualification