The Spanish women at training on Tuesday in Lausanne Keystone

On Friday, Spain will face Switzerland in the European Championship quarter-finals in Bern. The world champions are the clear favorites - even if they are visibly struggling with this role.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With three wins in the group stage, the Spaniards have made a clear statement: With a 5:0 win against Portugal, a 6:2 win against Belgium and a 3:1 win against Italy, "La Roja" have made an impressive start to their title mission on Swiss soil. Two years after their World Cup triumph in New Zealand, they are now set to win their first European Championship title.

The Spaniards have impressed with their performances so far and did not give their opponents in Group B the slightest chance. Doubts only arose briefly when Italy took an early lead in the third game. However, Spain equalized just four minutes later and added two more goals to secure a commanding victory in the group.

Breaking the quarter-final curse

A quick glance at the statistics is enough to see how dominant the Spanish have been since their arrival in Switzerland: an average of 70% possession, between 20 and 30 shots on goal per game, 14 goals scored - that has little to do with the sometimes sterile dominance that Iberian football is said to possess.

This furious first phase of the tournament has further strengthened their status as title contenders, even if the players themselves do not want to know about it. "Honestly, when people call us favorites, we don't even think about it," said striker Claudia Pina at Tuesday's press conference in Lausanne, where the Spaniards have set up camp for the European Championship. "France have also impressed, England are the defending champions. There are still some very strong teams in the running," added Sydney Schertenleib's team-mate at FC Barcelona.

After a weekend off, during which some of the players went on a trip to Rochers-de-Naye, a mountain with a picturesque view of Lake Geneva, the Spanish team resumed training on the pitch of the Juan Antonio Samaranch Stadium in Vidy. The aim is clear: to prepare as well as possible in order to shatter the Swiss dream on Friday and, after three successive defeats in the European Championship quarter-finals, to be among the top four teams for the first time since 1997.

A "very stable" Swiss midfield

The world champions are by no means taking the Swiss team coached by Pia Sundhage lightly. Spain's national coach Montse Tomé emphasized after the victory against Italy that the experienced Swedish coach had given the Swiss team a new face - a team that can hardly be compared to the one that suffered three bitter defeats against Spain in the space of three months in 2023 (1:5, 0:5, 1:7).

"We've analyzed them in detail and I have to say that I really like their midfield. It's very stable - with three players (Reuteler, Wälti, Vallotto - ed.) who complement each other perfectly," said Spain's striker Claudia Pina when asked about the Swiss team's strengths.

Her team-mate Jana Fernandez had already pointed out another factor the day before: the home stadium in Bern. "The crowd will carry them emotionally. It will support them in difficult moments and spur them on when we come under pressure. But we are highly motivated to take on this challenge," explained the FC Barcelona defender.

Disappointment at the Olympics

The Spaniards, who are also practising their penalty shoot-out skills with the knockout phase looming, are aware that a defeat against the host nation would be seen as a major failure at home. The disappointment of the 2024 Olympic Games, which ended without a medal for the Spaniards, is still fresh in their minds.

"From now on, every game is a matter of life and death," explained Jana Fernandez. "But if we play at our best level, few opponents will be able to stand up to us."

To prolong their stay in Switzerland, "La Roja" can of course count on their two stars in midfield: Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, who have won the last four Ballon d'Ors between them. Putellas has already scored three goals and Bonmati is improving from game to game after a bout of meningitis affected her immediate preparations for the tournament.