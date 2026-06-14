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World Cup Spain to start World Cup opener without Yamal in the starting lineup

SDA

14.6.2026 - 22:59

Fit but still on the bench for World Cup opener: Young star Lamine Yamal
Fit but still on the bench for World Cup opener: Young star Lamine Yamal
Keystone

European champions Spain will start the World Cup without young star Lamine Yamal. Coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed this ahead of Monday’s opener against underdogs Cape Verde.

Keystone-SDA

14.06.2026, 22:59

14.06.2026, 23:13

“The good news is that Lamine is very fit. He’s in good shape and training very well. He’s available, but he can’t start,” said the 64-year-old in Atlanta. The same applies to winger Nico Williams. De la Fuente said he would decide whether the duo gets a few minutes of playing time depending on how the game unfolds.

The successful coach had words of praise for Monday’s opponent (6:00 p.m. Swiss time in Atlanta). "Tactically, they’re very well organized; the players are very fast and physically strong," said de la Fuente. "They could be one of the surprise teams. It’ll be a battle, even if we win." If you think it’ll be an easy game, you’re wrong.

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