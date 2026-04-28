Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich deliver a 9-goal spectacle in the first leg of the first Champions League semi-final. Nothing has been decided yet after Paris' 5:4 home win.

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"Une demie en Or", a golden semi-final, was the headline in Tuesday's edition of the French sports bible "L'Equipe". In fact, the two strongest teams in Europe at the moment delivered a spectacular exchange of blows at the highest level in the first leg at the Parc des Princes in Paris, at least in offensive terms. Both teams played with an open goal and produced the highest-scoring semi-final in the history of the competition. From the 17th to the 68th minute, nine goals were scored every six minutes.

Paris Saint-Germain emerged victorious and with only a slight advantage in the first episode of the two-part anticipated final - after previously losing five Champions League duels. The defending champions won the first leg 5:4 after initially falling behind. Khvicha Kvaratskhelya and Ousmane Dembélé, two of Paris' highly talented attacking trio, scored twice each.

Nine goals in 6-minute intervals

After just over a quarter of an hour, Harry Kane put the visitors, coached on the touchline by England assistant coach Aaron Danks due to Vincent Kompany's yellow card suspension, ahead from the penalty spot. Seven minutes and one great chance later, Kwarazchelja equalized for the Parisians. Another nine minutes and a great chance later, the 1.74 m tall João Neves scored from a corner to give PSG the lead, and Michael Olise leveled the score again in the 41st minute. Before the break, PSG's international Dembélé converted a handball penalty to make it 3-2.

After the break, PSG initially pulled 5:2 ahead with a double strike from Kwarazchelja and Dembélé (56th/58th). Then Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz (65th/70th) brought Bayern back into this memorable game, which ended with a shot against the crossbar from Senny Mayulu (87th).

Sandro Schärer in the thick of it

The wild game was refereed by Swiss referee Sandro Schärer. The fifth Champions League outing of the season was the biggest match of the 37-year-old referee's career to date. He is the first Swiss referee since Massimo Busacca 16 years ago to make it into the elite of international refereeing and will also officiate at the World Cup in the USA this summer. The most explosive scene was the creation of the Paris penalty for 3:2. After viewing the video images, Schärer judged Alphonso Davies' arm contact after a cross from Dembélé, which was not penalized in the live action, to be a handball.

The second leg of the golden semi-final will take place on Wednesday next week in Munich. Atlético Madrid and Arsenal will face off in the second semi-final on Wednesday. The final will take place on May 30 in Budapest.

Telegram:

Paris Saint-Germain - Bayern Munich 5:4 (3:2)

48'229 spectators. - SR Schärer. - Goals: 17. Kane (foul penalty) 0:1. 24. Kwarazchelja 1:1. 33. João Neves 2:1. 41. Olise 2:2. 45. Dembélé (hand penalty) 3:2. 56. Kwarazchelja 4:2. 58. Dembélé 5:2. 65. Upamecano 5:3. 68. Diaz 5:4.

Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes (84. Hernandez); Zaïre-Emery (64. Ruiz), Vitinha, João Neves; Doué (70. Barcola), Dembélé, Kwarazchelja (84. Mayulu).

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies (46. Laimer); Kimmich, Pavlovic (93. Jackson); Olise, Musiala (79. Goretzka), Diaz; Kane.

Comments: Bayern Munich without Kompany (coach/suspended). Cautions: 12 for Marquinhos, 77 for Ruiz, 80 for Hakimi.

Second semi-final on Wednesday: Atlético Madrid - Arsenal (21:00). Second legs on May 5/6.