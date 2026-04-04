Basel and YB offered the fans a lot Keystone

Basel and Young Boys drew 3-3 in a thrilling match, with Ebrima Colley equalizing in the 90th minute.

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The two teams offered the 30,859 spectators quite a spectacle: the score was 0:1, 2:1, 2:2, 3:2, 3:3. Basel did not need long to react after conceding the first two goals. The 1:1 (36') came nine minutes after Edimilson Fernandes had made it 0:1, beating Basel keeper Marwin Hitz with a long-range shot that was not unstoppable. However, the equalizer was an own goal by Sandro Lauper. After the Bernese made it 2-2, also an own goal by Flavius Daniliuc, it took just four minutes before Bénie Traoré put the home team 3-2 ahead again. The Ivorian benefited from a lapse by YB defender Saidy Janko.

Young Boys then seemed incapable of responding until Colley made it 3-3 in the 90th minute with his first goal of the season. Basel's 2:1 through Xherdan Shaqiri (41') was a feast for the eyes. They switched gears quickly after Metinho won the ball in his own half of the pitch. It was played through Traoré to Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored with his left foot. The Swiss champions' captain had previously gone seven games in a row without scoring.

Due to the late 3:3 draw, FCB have still only won one home game in the current championship against a team from the top six (4:1 against YB). The defending champions are now only fourth in the table, one point behind Lugano, who beat Thun 1-0. For the Bernese, however, the draw weighs more heavily. They are still six points behind Basel and now need to make an effort in their last six games if they are to play in Europe next season. The top 3 have one place for sure; depending on the outcome of the Cup, 4th place may also be enough.

Telegram:

Basel - Young Boys 3:3 (2:1)

30'859 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 27. Fernandes (Gigovic) 0:1. 36. Lauper (own goal) 1:1. 41. Shaqiri (Traoré) 2:1. 64. Daniliuc (own goal) 2:2. 68. Traoré 3:2. 90. Colley (Essende) 3:3.

Basel: Hitz; Vouilloz, Omeragic, Daniliuc, Schmid (94. Cissé); Metinho, Leroy (74. Bacanin); Salah, Shaqiri (74. Koindredi), Traoré (81. Soticek); Ajeti (74. Koloto).

Young Boys: Keller; Janko (77. Valery), Wüthrich, Lauper, Benito (77. Bukinac); Gigovic (88. Colley), Fernandes (89. Pech); Fassnacht (64. Virginius), Sanches, Monteiro; Essende.

Remarks: Cautions: 22 Janko, 29 Fernandes, 62 Monteiro, 74 Metinho.