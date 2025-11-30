The Young Boys conceded four goals on their visit to Geneva Keystone

What a spectacular game in Geneva! Servette and Young Boys drew 4-4 in a game in which both teams led twice.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Servette led twice in the first half; after the break, Young Boys went 3:2 and 4:3 ahead. Servette had just over 30 percent possession, but hit the post and crossbar and had a goal disallowed by the video referee.

The 15th round of the Super League concludes late on Sunday afternoon with the match between leaders Thun and Lausanne-Sport and the chasing pack's duel between FC Basel and FC St. Gallen.

Bottom side Winterthur surprised everyone on Saturday with a 3:1 away win at Luzern. Winterthur celebrated their first away win in the Super League since a 4-1 victory in St. Gallen on May 10.

FC Zurich won the Zurich derby against Grasshopper Club 1-0, while Lugano and Sion drew 1-1 in Ticino.

Results:

Saturday: Lugano - Sion 1:1 (1:0). Zurich - Grasshoppers 1:0 (1:0). Lucerne - Winterthur 1:3 (1:1). - Sunday: Servette - Young Boys 4:4 (2:2). Basel - St. Gallen 16.30. Lausanne-Sport - Thun 16.30.

Ranking: 1. Thun 14/31 (26:15). 2. St. Gallen 14/27 (30:18). 3. Young Boys 15/26 (34:27). 4. Basel 14/23 (23:17). 5. Lugano 15/23 (20:21). 6. Sion 15/21 (23:20). 7. Zurich 15/20 (22:27). 8. Lucerne 15/18 (29:27). 9. Lausanne-Sport 14/16 (25-22). 10. Servette 15/16 (26:31). 11. Grasshoppers 15/14 (19:29). 12. Winterthur 15/9 (19:42).