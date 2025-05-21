Tottenham Hotspur win the Europa League. The Londoners beat Manchester United 1:0 in Bilbao and celebrated their first European title in 40 years.

Brennan Johnson has secured his place in the Tottenham Hotspur history books. The Welshman scored the only goal against Manchester United in the Europa League final. It was no feast for the eyes. The 23-year-old pushed a ball over the line just before the break, perhaps Manchester defender Luke Shaw was last on the ball. But despite the lack of style, this bouncing ball is the one that will be etched in the memory of London fans. Because it brought the club its first European title in 40 years.

It would have been surprising if the two English clubs had delivered an offensive spectacle in the final at the San Mamés in Bilbao. In the Premier League, both Tottenham (17th) and Manchester United (16th) are experiencing an extremely disappointing season, which nobody should be sad to see come to an end on Sunday with the final matchday in the league.

However, both Spurs and United managed to surprise on the European stage. And thus earned themselves the golden opportunity to enter the Champions League after all by winning the Europa League despite all the turbulence this year.

Both teams were correspondingly controlled and cautious for long stretches, and despite all the caution, there was no disguising the fact that both Ange Postecoglou's and Ruben Amorim's teams found it difficult to make an offensive impact. With the exception of Johnson's bouncing ball, both teams produced little that was coherent in the first half.

It was not until around 20 minutes before the end that the Red Devils ventured more on the offensive - and created one or two good opportunities to equalize against the well-stacked Spurs. However, Rasmus Hojlund's ball was cleared off the line at the last second by Micky van de Ven. Bruno Fernandes, Joshua Zirkzee and Luke Shaw also missed chances that would have taken Manchester into extra time. The latter deep into stoppage time.

This brings a long wait for a title to an end for Tottenham. In 1984, Spurs had won the Uefa Cup, the predecessor competition to the Europa League, for the second time. Now they are back on the second-highest throne in Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0)

Bilbao - 53'331 spectators. - Referee Zwayer (GER). - Goal: 42nd Johnson 1:0.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie (90. Spence); Sarr (90. Gray), Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson (78. Danso), Solanke, Richarlison (67. Son).

Manchester United: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui (85. Dalot), Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu (90. Mainoo); Diallo, Hojlund (71. Zirkzee), Mount (71. Garnacho).

Remarks: Cautions: 35th Diallo. 49th van de Ven. 58th Richarlison. 68th Bissouma. 84th Zirkzee. 88th Maguire. 92nd Evans.