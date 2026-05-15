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National team Squad announcement via picture puzzle

SDA

15.5.2026 - 16:25

National coach Murat Yakin's World Cup squad will be announced over two days and published as a picture puzzle on social media
National coach Murat Yakin's World Cup squad will be announced over two days and published as a picture puzzle on social media
Keystone

The 26 players who will represent Switzerland at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico will be announced separately on Monday and Tuesday. The SFA is relying on a picture puzzle.

Keystone-SDA

15.05.2026, 16:25

15.05.2026, 17:09

From Monday morning, a total of eleven pictures will be published on the various social media channels in which the names of the players who have been called up are hidden. According to the Swiss Football Association (SFA), the photos show people in their everyday lives - in various professions and environments across Switzerland. In addition to the players, the aim is also to focus on the Swiss population.

National coach Murat Yakin wants to go into more detail about the line-up on Wednesday. "I know that the whole of Swiss football is waiting for this line-up. That's why I think it's fitting that we announce it in a creative way and involve people from different sectors," the 51-year-old is quoted as saying.

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