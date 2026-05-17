Alessandro Vogt was unable to bring about victory in his last championship match for St. Gallen Keystone

There was no winner in the clash between cup finalists St. Gallen and champions Thun. The duel in eastern Switzerland ended 1:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Thun also failed to win at the fifth attempt after the division of the league. Nevertheless, the sensational champions showed a reaction to the 3:8 defeat against cantonal rivals Young Boys on Thursday. Without the suspended Jan Bamert, Marco Bürki and Leonardo Bertone, the visitors equalized the score around a quarter of an hour before the end through Michael Heule. The 19-year-old Corsin Konietzke had previously given St. Gallen a not undeserved lead.

Thun were once again without their suspended head coach Mauro Lustrinelli. According to media reports from Germany, the Ticino native is being linked with a move to Union Berlin.

For Thun, the 1-1 draw was a conciliatory end to an outstanding season. St. Gallen, for their part, had only limited morale for next Sunday's cup final, in which Enrico Maassen's team are the big favorites against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy from the Challenge League.

Telegram:

St.Gallen - Thun 1:1 (0:0)

18'531 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goals: 65 Konietzke 1:0. 73 Heule (Imeri) 1:1.

St.Gallen: Zigi; Gaal, Stanic, Okoroji; Vandermersch (77. Ruiz), Konietzke (77. Quintillà), Daschner (64. Witzig), Boukhalfa (64. Fazliji), Stevanovic; Scherrer, Besio (46. Vogt).

Thun: Spycher; Dähler (66. Fehr), Roth, Franke, Heule; Käit, Rupp; Matoshi (67. Meichtry), Imeri (77. Reichmuth); Labeau (77. Dursun), Rastoder (89. Gutbub).

Remarks: Cautions: 21 Okoroji, 43 Konietzke, 68 Imeri, 76 Fazliji, 97 Heule.