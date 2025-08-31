The beaming Chris Bedia scored twice for Young Boys Keystone

FC St. Gallen record their fourth win in the 5th Super League round. Young Boys also win, while Servette remain winless.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alessandro Vogt provided the turning point for FC St. Gallen's 2:1 victory with two goals in Lausanne. These were the 20-year-old striker's fourth and fifth goals of the season. He thus played a major part in keeping the eastern Swiss side at the top of the table with one point less than leaders Thun.

Young Boys, who are four points behind FCSG, won 3-1 at home against Lugano thanks to double goals from Chris Bedia and Christian Fassnacht. The Bernese side had recently failed to win three times in a row.

Servette and Lucerne drew 2-2 in Sunday's third game, with Kevin Spadanuda and Matteo Di Giusto putting the Swiss side twice in front. Geneva equalized through Alexis Antunes and Miroslav Stevanovic, the second time in the 89th minute.

Like Servette, Winterthur and Grasshoppers are still winless. Winterthur lost 3-1 at home to FC Zurich on Saturday, while GC drew 1-1 at Thun and FC Basel won 1-0 at FC Sion on Saturday.

Results and table:

Saturday: Thun - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:0). Winterthur - Zurich 1:3 (0:0). Sion - Basel 0:1 (0:1). - Sunday: Lausanne-Sport - St. Gallen 1:2 (0:0). Servette - Lucerne 2:2 (0:1). Young Boys - Lugano 3:1 (1:1).

1. Thun 5/13 (11:4). 2. St. Gallen 5/12 (13:4). 3. Basel 5/9 (9:7). 4. Lucerne 5/8 (8:7). 4. Young Boys 5/8 (8:7). 6. Sion 4/7 (7:3). 7. Zurich 5/7 (8:10). 8. Lausanne-Sport 4/3 (6:8). 9. Lugano 4/3 (5:10). 10. Grasshoppers 5/3 (7:9). 11. Servette 4/2 (5:10). 12. Winterthur 5/2 (6:14).