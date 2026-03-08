Chima Okoroji scores powerfully and early to make it 1:0 Keystone

After two wins in a row, FC Basel suffers a bitter setback. They lost the chasing duel in St. Gallen by a clear margin. The eastern Swiss celebrated an unexpected double goal scorer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC St. Gallen decided the game within the first half hour and impressively proved that they are the Super League's number two behind the designated champions Thun. Surprisingly, Chima Okoroji was mainly responsible for the early fireworks of the eastern Swiss in their own stadium. The 28-year-old defensive player shone with two goals, a volley (9th) and a direct free kick (15th).

Just a few minutes before his double strike, Okoroji had been honored for 100 games with FC St. Gallen. In the more than two and a half years that the German has been playing for the Green-Whites, these were the first two goals he has scored. Both worth seeing and both brutal blows to FC Basel, who never recovered. The crossbar and goalkeeper Marwin Hitz prevented Carlo Boukhalfa (29) from scoring for FCSG.

FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, who was without the injured Xherdan Shaqiri, made the first two changes at the break and the next two after an hour. The performance of the Swiss champions and cup winners improved somewhat, but was never so good and compelling that it could have given hope of a turnaround. The closest Basel came to scoring was when substitute Albian Ajeti hit the crossbar in the 80th minute.

St. Gallen, who were regularly dangerous in front of Hitz throughout the game, never let the game out of their hands even after the break and are now in 2nd place with reserves. Lugano are five points behind, while FC Basel are now eight points behind.

Telegram:

St.Gallen - Basel 3:0 (3:0)

19'115 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 9. Okoroji 1:0. 15. Okoroji 2:0. 29. Boukhalfa 3:0.

St.Gallen: Zigi; Gaal, Stanic (73. Kleine-Bekel), Okoroji; Vandermersch, Görtler (73. Stevanovic), Daschner, Boukhalfa (76. Konietzke), Witzig; Vogt (63. Ouattara), Besio (72. Scherrer).

Basel: Hitz; Rüegg, Omeragic, Vouilloz, Cissé (46. Schmid); Bacanin, Metinho, Leroy (58. Kacuri); Duranville (73. Soticek), Koloto (58. Ajeti), Traoré (46. Salah).

Remarks: Cautions: 61st Stanic.