  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

St. Gallen - Basel 3:0 St. Gallen clearly win the chasing duel

SDA

8.3.2026 - 15:56

Chima Okoroji scores powerfully and early to make it 1:0
Chima Okoroji scores powerfully and early to make it 1:0
Keystone

After two wins in a row, FC Basel suffers a bitter setback. They lost the chasing duel in St. Gallen by a clear margin. The eastern Swiss celebrated an unexpected double goal scorer.

Keystone-SDA

08.03.2026, 15:56

08.03.2026, 16:00

FC St. Gallen decided the game within the first half hour and impressively proved that they are the Super League's number two behind the designated champions Thun. Surprisingly, Chima Okoroji was mainly responsible for the early fireworks of the eastern Swiss in their own stadium. The 28-year-old defensive player shone with two goals, a volley (9th) and a direct free kick (15th).

Just a few minutes before his double strike, Okoroji had been honored for 100 games with FC St. Gallen. In the more than two and a half years that the German has been playing for the Green-Whites, these were the first two goals he has scored. Both worth seeing and both brutal blows to FC Basel, who never recovered. The crossbar and goalkeeper Marwin Hitz prevented Carlo Boukhalfa (29) from scoring for FCSG.

FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, who was without the injured Xherdan Shaqiri, made the first two changes at the break and the next two after an hour. The performance of the Swiss champions and cup winners improved somewhat, but was never so good and compelling that it could have given hope of a turnaround. The closest Basel came to scoring was when substitute Albian Ajeti hit the crossbar in the 80th minute.

St. Gallen, who were regularly dangerous in front of Hitz throughout the game, never let the game out of their hands even after the break and are now in 2nd place with reserves. Lugano are five points behind, while FC Basel are now eight points behind.

Telegram:

St.Gallen - Basel 3:0 (3:0)

19'115 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 9. Okoroji 1:0. 15. Okoroji 2:0. 29. Boukhalfa 3:0.

St.Gallen: Zigi; Gaal, Stanic (73. Kleine-Bekel), Okoroji; Vandermersch, Görtler (73. Stevanovic), Daschner, Boukhalfa (76. Konietzke), Witzig; Vogt (63. Ouattara), Besio (72. Scherrer).

Basel: Hitz; Rüegg, Omeragic, Vouilloz, Cissé (46. Schmid); Bacanin, Metinho, Leroy (58. Kacuri); Duranville (73. Soticek), Koloto (58. Ajeti), Traoré (46. Salah).

Remarks: Cautions: 61st Stanic.

More from the department

Paralympics. Luca Tavasci with improved performance

ParalympicsLuca Tavasci with improved performance

Paralympics. Fahrni secures Switzerland's second medal

ParalympicsFahrni secures Switzerland's second medal

Alpine skiing. Curtoni on the verge of victory, Blanc in top 6 - no bullet decision yet

Alpine skiingCurtoni on the verge of victory, Blanc in top 6 - no bullet decision yet