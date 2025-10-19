St. Gallen were able to beat YB in Bern for the first time in a long time Keystone

FC St. Gallen win at Young Boys for the first time in over 20 years in the Super League and form a top trio with Thun and Basel. Sion also won away on Sunday.

Lukas Görtler secured a rare success for FC St. Gallen in Bern. The captain scored in the 87th minute with a low shot from the edge of the box to make it 2-1, after Chris Bedia had equalized for YB shortly beforehand.

The Bernese, who had previously gone 19 home games without defeat in the championship, missed the potential 1-0 with a penalty in the 16th minute: Christian Fassnacht was denied by FCSG goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi. Tom Gaal finally made it 1-0 for FC St. Gallen in the 55th minute.

Together with Basel (3:0 against Winterthur), St. Gallen remain one point behind FC Thun (3:1 against Servette). The other teams in the top six after nine rounds are YB, who are four points behind Thun, Sion and FC Lugano, who celebrated their third win in a row on Saturday with a 1-0 win against FC Zurich.

On Sunday, FC St. Gallen and the other away teams also picked up points. Lausanne-Sport drew 2-2 in Lucerne, with the Vaud side squandering a potential victory after taking a 2-0 lead by conceding goals from Kevin Spadanuda (84') and Andrejs Ciganiks (90'). Lausanne's 1:0 was scored by former Lucerne player Nicky Beloko.

Sion won 1-0 at Grasshoppers thanks to a penalty converted by Donat Rrudhani. Zurich were down to ten players from the 12th minute onwards following the red card against captain Saulo Decarli.