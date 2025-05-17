St. Gallen's Hugo Vandermersch scored the decisive 3:1 against Zurich Keystone

St. Gallen win their last home game of the season. The team from eastern Switzerland defeated FC Zurich 3:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Although both teams are only concerned with honor after missing out on the championship round, they nevertheless offered the 19,850 spectators an attractive match. Lukas Daschner put the hosts ahead in the 8th minute. After Zurich equalized through Steven Zuber (31'), Willem Geubbels (42') made it 2:1 for St. Gallen before the break. Like Zuber before him, the Frenchman scored from the penalty spot. It was his 14th goal of the season.

Hugo Vandermersch increased the lead to 3:1 in the 49th minute, but Zurich were unable to do more than score the equalizer through Samuel Ballet (58'). The team from eastern Switzerland had previously gone three games in a row without a win.