Lukas Görtler scored St. Gallen to a rare win in Bern Keystone

St. Gallen end a long dry spell in away matches against Young Boys with a 1:0 win. Lukas Görtler is the match-winner.

Keystone-SDA SDA

March 20, 2005, the date on which St. Gallen celebrated their last victory in Bern with a 3:2 win. The eastern Swiss lost all of their last nine away games against YB, conceding 25 goals in the process. This negative streak has now come to an end.

Lukas Görtler scored the winner for the visitors in the 87th minute with a shot from the edge of the penalty area. The St. Gallen captain, who had missed the previous match due to injury, scored just two minutes after substitute Chris Bedia had made it 1-1, scoring for the sixth time in the current championship from virtually the same position as Görtler.

Tom Gaal made it 1-0 for St. Gallen in the 55th minute, scoring from close range after a cross-field pass from Christian Witzig. The 24-year-old German defender, who joined coach Enrico Maassen's team from Ulm this season, scored for the first time in his eleventh game for his new team. This ended a run of two defeats for the third-placed team from eastern Switzerland.

The Young Boys did not produce enough overall, which is why the Bernese fans kept whistling. In addition, Christian Fassnacht failed to beat St. Gallen keeper Lawrence Ati Zigi with a penalty in the 16th minute. As a result, YB lost a home game for the first time since September 28, 2024 (0:1 against GC). There have since been 16 wins and three draws in front of a home crowd.

With the 2-1 defeat, Young Boys failed to make amends for the 5-0 defeat in Lausanne before the national team break. The last time Bern lost two games in a row in the Super League, coach Patrick Rahmen had to go. That was on October 8, 2024. Will Giorgio Contini suffer the same fate? In any case, the air is getting thinner and thinner for him.

Telegram

Young Boys - St.Gallen 1:2 (0:0)

31'500 spectators. - SR San. - Goals: 56. Gaal (Witzig) 0:1. 85. Bedia (Hadjam) 1:1. 87. Görtler (Okoroji) 1:2.

Young Boys: Keller; Janko (75. Andrews), Zoukrou, Benito, Hadjam; Raveloson, Fernandes; Males (65. Virginius), Gigovic (81. Tsimba), Fassnacht (65. Monteiro); Córdova (65. Bedia).

St.Gallen: Zigi; May, Gaal, Stanic; Neziri; Witzig (86. Ruiz), Görtler, Boukhalfa, Okoroji; Vogt (74. Efekele), Balde (79. Vladi).

Remarks: 16. Zigi saves Fassnacht's penalty. Cautions: 15 Neziri, 51 Görtler, 59 Okoroji, 68 May, 79 Balde, 86 Bedia, 92 Hadjam.