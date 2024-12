Important pillar at FC St. Gallen: Willem Geubbels Keystone

St.Gallen and striker Willem Geubbels have extended their contract, which expires in the summer of 2025, by two years ahead of schedule.

SDA

The club made the announcement on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Frenchman joined from AS Monaco in January 2023 and has scored 18 times in 73 games for the eastern Swiss club. Geubbels has scored eight goals in all competitions this season.