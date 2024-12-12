St. Gallen's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was beaten four times Keystone

FC St. Gallen cannot improve its starting position in the Conference League. They lost 4-1 at home to Vitoria Guimarães, their third defeat on matchday 5.

SDA

The St. Gallen fans also created a great atmosphere in the last home game of the year. And at least at times, the more than 16,000 spectators could hope that their team would get a leg up on the highly-rated Portuguese side. After going 2-0 down, FCSG responded quickly with a goal from Kevin Csoboth (66'). Even though the club had not been playing as well as it should for weeks, its commitment did not suffer. It was only when they conceded their third goal after a counter-attack in the 84th minute that the St. Gallen team finally had to admit defeat.

The individual quality spoke for Vitoria Guimarães, currently ranked number 6 in Portugal and clear winners of the duel with FC Zurich at the start of the season. Two wonderful moves made the difference for the visitors, who were impressive offensively but vulnerable defensively from time to time. In the 33rd minute, João Mendes' knee was at the end of a quick sequence of passes - unfortunate for St. Gallen. In the 58th minute, Gustavo doubled his tally after two perfectly timed passes through the Eastern Swiss defense.

As announced by coach Enrico Maassen, St. Gallen matched the Portuguese's technique with speed and intensity. Shortly after the end of the first quarter of an hour, the best chances to score for a long time came when Chadrac Akolo and then Csoboth were denied by the excellent reaction of goalkeeper and multiple Portuguese junior international Bruno Varela. The last two goals by Alberto (84') and Samu (94') were scored as St. Gallen threw all their energy forward.

With four points still available, there is not much to suggest that FC St. Gallen will progress. What is clear is that they need a win at Heidenheim next Thursday to conclude the league phase and possibly finish among the top 24 in the Conference League.

Telegram:

St. Gallen - Vitoria Guimarães 1:4 (0:1)

SR Walsh (SCO). - Goals: 33rd João Mendes 0:1. 58th Gustavo 0:2. 66th Csoboth 1:2. 84th Alberto 1:3. 94th Samu 1:4.

St. Gallen: Ati Zigi; Vandermersch, Diaby, Vallci, Okoroji; Görtler (46. Quintillà), Stefanovic (61. Ruiz), Konietzke (46. Toma); Witzig (78. Mambimbi), Csoboth; Akolo (61. Cissé).

Vitoria Guimarães: Varela; Alberto, Rivas Viondi, Villanueva, Mendes; Tiago Silva (90. Ze Carlos), Manu, João Mendes (72. Samu); Gustavo (72. , Oliveira (75. Bica), Santos (90. Arcanjo).

Comments: St. Gallen without Nuhu, Geubbels, Milosevic and Karlen (all injured). Cautions: 43rd Akolo. 45. Vallci. 50th Alberto. 57th Diaby. 61st Stevanovic. 86th Tiago Silva. 87th Santos. 92nd Mendes. 94th Ati Zigi.