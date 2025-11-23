Great jubilation for scorer Carlo Boukhalfa Keystone

St. Gallen beat Lausanne-Sport 1:0 in the 14th round of the Super League despite being short-handed for a long time. Carlo Boukhalfa scored the golden goal with a penalty in the 89th minute.

St. Gallen captain Lukas Görtler did his team a disservice by being yellow-carded twice in the space of seven minutes in the first half. He picked up the first for a tussle with Kevin Mouanga and the second for dangerous play when he attempted a bicycle kick in the penalty area and hit his opponent Sekou Fofana on the head.

However, the visitors from the canton of Vaud were unable to capitalize on their superior numbers despite having significantly more of the play. On the contrary: St. Gallen repeatedly made pinpricks even when short-handed. One of these then led to the decision: Two minutes before the end, Lausanne's Karim Sow - who was also shown a yellow card in stoppage time - cleared a tackle in the penalty area with his hand. Carlo Boukhalfa scored the resulting penalty to ensure that Lausanne coach Peter Zeidler had to return to his old stomping ground without any points.

Telegram:

St.Gallen - Lausanne-Sport 1:0 (0:0)

15'824 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goal: 89. Boukhalfa (penalty) 1:0.

St.Gallen: Zigi; May (92. Ambrosius), Gaal, Stanic; Neziri; Vandermersch (73. Witzig), Boukhalfa, Görtler, Okoroji; Vogt (73. Balde), Efekele (41. Daschner).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow, Fofana (59. Poaty); Roche; Custodio (81. Butler-Oyedeji), Mollet (58. Lekoueiry), Beloko (46. Sigua); Bair, Diakite (89. Ajdini).

Remarks: 39th yellow card against Görtler. 91st yellow card against Sow. Cautions: 32nd Görtler, 32nd Mouanga, 66th Poaty, 72nd Daschner, 87th Balde, 88th Sow, 97th Neziri.