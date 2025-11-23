  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

St. Gallen - Lausanne 1:0 St. Gallen outplay Lausanne despite being outnumbered for a long time

SDA

23.11.2025 - 18:44

Great jubilation for scorer Carlo Boukhalfa
Great jubilation for scorer Carlo Boukhalfa
Keystone

St. Gallen beat Lausanne-Sport 1:0 in the 14th round of the Super League despite being short-handed for a long time. Carlo Boukhalfa scored the golden goal with a penalty in the 89th minute.

Keystone-SDA

23.11.2025, 18:44

23.11.2025, 18:45

St. Gallen captain Lukas Görtler did his team a disservice by being yellow-carded twice in the space of seven minutes in the first half. He picked up the first for a tussle with Kevin Mouanga and the second for dangerous play when he attempted a bicycle kick in the penalty area and hit his opponent Sekou Fofana on the head.

However, the visitors from the canton of Vaud were unable to capitalize on their superior numbers despite having significantly more of the play. On the contrary: St. Gallen repeatedly made pinpricks even when short-handed. One of these then led to the decision: Two minutes before the end, Lausanne's Karim Sow - who was also shown a yellow card in stoppage time - cleared a tackle in the penalty area with his hand. Carlo Boukhalfa scored the resulting penalty to ensure that Lausanne coach Peter Zeidler had to return to his old stomping ground without any points.

Telegram:

St.Gallen - Lausanne-Sport 1:0 (0:0)

15'824 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goal: 89. Boukhalfa (penalty) 1:0.

St.Gallen: Zigi; May (92. Ambrosius), Gaal, Stanic; Neziri; Vandermersch (73. Witzig), Boukhalfa, Görtler, Okoroji; Vogt (73. Balde), Efekele (41. Daschner).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow, Fofana (59. Poaty); Roche; Custodio (81. Butler-Oyedeji), Mollet (58. Lekoueiry), Beloko (46. Sigua); Bair, Diakite (89. Ajdini).

Remarks: 39th yellow card against Görtler. 91st yellow card against Sow. Cautions: 32nd Görtler, 32nd Mouanga, 66th Poaty, 72nd Daschner, 87th Balde, 88th Sow, 97th Neziri.

More from the department

England. Arsenal extend their lead in the table with derby win

EnglandArsenal extend their lead in the table with derby win

Grasshoppers - Basel 1:1. Three dismissals, but no winner at the Letzigrund

Grasshoppers - Basel 1:1Three dismissals, but no winner at the Letzigrund

Super League. St. Gallen wins, no winners in Sion and Zurich

Super LeagueSt. Gallen wins, no winners in Sion and Zurich