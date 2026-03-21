St. Gallen defender Tom Gaal blocks the shot from Sion's Benjamin Kololli Keystone

FC St. Gallen remain unbeaten this year. The eastern Swiss side drew 1-1 in Sion, with the one point securing their place in the championship round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was confirmed on Saturday evening that both teams are difficult to beat this season. FC Sion and St. Gallen have only had to leave the pitch as losers seven times, only FC Thun is better in this respect. The goalkeepers are an important factor here. Both Sion's Anthony Racioppi and St. Gallen's Lawrence Ati Zigi prevented more goals in the Tourbillon with strong interventions.

The two goals were scored within five minutes of each other towards the end of the first half-hour. Lukas Görtler scored first for FCSG before an own goal from Lukas Daschner tied the scores again. In terms of scoring chances, FC Sion were a little closer to victory. In the 66th minute, Rilind Nivokazi was denied by Ati Zigi's excellent reaction at the end of a fine move by the Valais side.

Telegram:

Sion - St.Gallen 1:1 (1:1)

9000 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 24 Görtler (Besio) 0:1. 29 Daschner (own goal) 1:1.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Baltazar Costa, Kabacalman (85. Sow); Chouaref, Lukembila (77. Chipperfield), Kololli (77. Surdez); Nivokazi (69. Boteli).

St.Gallen: Zigi; Okoroji, Gaal, Stanic; Daschner; Vandermersch (86. Weibel), Görtler, Boukhalfa (85. Konietzke), Witzig; Balde (79. Efekele), Besio (79. Scherrer).

Remarks: Cautions: 54 Boukhalfa, 61 Besio, 67 Hefti, 76 Görtler, 92 Hajrizi.