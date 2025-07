Carlo Boukhalfa (left) will wear the FC St. Gallen kit in future Keystone

FC St. Gallen have announced the arrival of German midfielder Carlo Boukhalfa, who has signed a two-year contract with the eastern Swiss club.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 26-year-old midfielder joins on a free transfer from Bundesliga club St. Pauli. Boukhalfa spent three years in Hamburg. Last season, he played 27 competitive matches and scored two goals. "Carlo is an attacking player with strong running and tackling skills who is versatile," wrote St. Gallen in a press release.