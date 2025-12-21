  1. Residential Customers
GC - St. Gallen 1:2 St. Gallen win at GC and stay in touch with Thun

SDA

21.12.2025 - 18:37

Aliou Baldé scored for FC St. Gallen for the third game in a row
Aliou Baldé scored for FC St. Gallen for the third game in a row
Keystone

FC St. Gallen are keeping pace with leaders Thun. The eastern Swiss side remain three points behind the leaders thanks to their 2:1 win at Grasshoppers.

Keystone-SDA

21.12.2025, 18:37

21.12.2025, 19:45

FC St. Gallen head into the winter break with a third win in a row and their championship ambitions intact. In Zurich, Enrico Maassen's team underlined its strength on the road this season. Since this summer, no other Super League team has won more points per away game on average than the team from eastern Switzerland.

At the Letzigrund, Aliou Baldé and Hugo Vandermersch ensured victory with their goals. Baldé scored in the 28th minute to make it 1-0, his fourth goal in the last six games, while Vandermersch made it 2-1 shortly after the break. The Frenchman successfully dusted off a previous interplay between Baldé and Alessandro Vogt.

Four days after the 6:2 spectacle at Young Boys, Grasshoppers mostly played a supporting role in their own stadium. Jonathan Asp Jensen and Lovro Zvonarek, on loan from Bayern Munich, provided the GC highlights with a shot off the crossbar (22') and a 1:1 (42').

Telegram:

Grasshoppers - St.Gallen 1:2 (1:1)

9168 spectators. - SR Schärer. - Goals: 28 Balde (Vallci) 0:1. 42 Zvonarek (Plange) 1:1. 48 Vandermersch 1:2.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Decarli, Stroscio; Krasniqi, Zvonarek, Meyer (74. Mantini), Ullmann (65. Diarrassouba); Clemente (82. Muci), Plange, Jensen.

St.Gallen: Zigi; Okoroji, Gaal, Vallci; Daschner (78. Stevanovic); Vandermersch, Görtler, Boukhalfa, Witzig (87. Ruiz); Vogt (69. Efekele), Balde (87. Besio).

Remarks: Cautions: 74 Jensen, 89 Decarli, 92 Okoroji.

