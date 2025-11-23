St. Gallen win against Lausanne-Sport despite being short-handed for a long time Keystone

In the three Sunday matches of the 14th Super League round, there was only one winner, St. Gallen. A total of five red cards were handed out.

Basel could have moved up to second place ahead of Young Boys with a win at Grasshoppers. However, Ludovic Magnin's team were held to a 1-1 draw at the Letzigrund. GC took the lead through new signing Maximilian Ullmann, with Bénie Traoré equalizing in the first half. Three players were sent off after the break, once against Basel and twice against GC.

The winners were St. Gallen, who won 1-0 at home against Lausanne-Sport despite being outnumbered for a long time, overtook Basel in the table and are now back to within one point of YB. Lukas Görtler was sent off with a yellow-red card in the first half. Carlo Boukhalfa scored with a penalty in the 89th minute. Karim Sow was also shown a yellow card for the visitors in stoppage time.

As against Lausanne-Sport, Sion squandered a 2-0 lead against FC Zurich. Goals from Ilyas Chouaref and Rilind Nivokazi were equalized by Steven Zuber with a penalty just before and Philippe Kény just after the break.

On Saturday, Lugano ended leaders Thun's six-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory in the Bernese Oberland thanks to a late goal from Claudio Cassano. Young Boys benefited from their cantonal rivals' slip-up and moved to within six points of the league leaders following their 5-0 win over bottom club Winterthur. Lucerne and Servette shared the points in a 2-2 draw.

Results and standings:

Saturday: Luzern - Servette 2:2 (2:0). Young Boys - Winterthur 5:0 (4:0). Thun - Lugano 0:1 (0:0). - Sunday: Sion - Zurich 2:2 (2:1). Grasshoppers - Basel 1:1 (1:1). St. Gallen - Lausanne-Sport 1:0 (0:0).

1. Thun 14/31 (26:15). 2. Young Boys 14/25 (30:23). 3. St. Gallen 13/24 (27:17). 4. Basel 14/23 (23:17). 5. Lugano 13/22 (18:17). 6. Sion 14/20 (22:19). 7. Lucerne 14/18 (28:24). 8. Zurich 14/17 (21:27). 9. Lausanne-Sport 14/16 (25:22). 10. Servette 14/15 (22:27). 11. Grasshoppers 14/14 (19:28). 12. Winterthur 14/6 (16:41).