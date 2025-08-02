St. Gallen celebrate in Geneva Keystone

FC St. Gallen secure their second win in the second round. The team from eastern Switzerland won 4:1 away against Servette, while YB had to settle for a 1:1 draw in Winterthur.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Willem Geubbels was the match-winner in Geneva. The French striker from St. Gallen put the visitors on the road to victory with goals in the 11th and 18th minutes. The 23-year-old, who is flirting with a transfer abroad, had already scored in the opener against Basel. St. Gallen thus defeated last season's runners-up as well as the champions. Servette, on the other hand, suffered their third defeat in a week.

The fans in Winterthur saw two different halves. First, the visitors from Bern dominated and took the lead through summer signing Edimilson Fernandes. In the second half, Winterthur played more courageously and equalized through Remo Arnold. Both teams then had chances to score the winner. Among other things, Winterthur's Théo Golliard only hit the crossbar and YB's Chris Bedia was just offside when the score was supposedly 2:1. As a result, the points were shared.

Table

Ranking: 1. St. Gallen 2/6 (6:2). 2. Young Boys 2/4 (4:2). 3. Lausanne-Sport 1/3 (3:2). 3. Lucerne 1/3 (3:2). 3. Sion 1/3 (3:2). 6. Thun 1/3 (2:1). 7. Winterthur 2/1 (3:4). 8. Grasshoppers 1/0 (2:3). 8. Zurich 1/0 (2:3). 10. Basel 1/0 (1:2). 10. Lugano 1/0 (1:2). 12th Servette 2/0 (2:7).